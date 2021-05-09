Repay (RPAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Repay had a negative net margin of 12.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Repay to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Repay alerts:

Shares of RPAY opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.18. Repay has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.20 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $233,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 179,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $468,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.