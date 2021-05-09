Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

REMYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 76.11 and a beta of 0.20. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Rémy Cointreau

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

