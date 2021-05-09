Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.98 EPS

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RGA opened at $126.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.16. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $66.99 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.11.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

