Regis (NYSE:RGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Regis (NYSE:RGS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regis had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 36.19%.

RGS traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,751. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. Regis has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.71.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Loop Capital upgraded Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

