Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 457 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,581,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

AZN stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $141.23 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average is $50.88. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.29%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

