Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 426 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,571,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,328,000 after buying an additional 99,973 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Valvoline by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,334,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,728,000 after buying an additional 1,145,829 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,846,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,266,000 after buying an additional 647,631 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,087,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,435,000 after buying an additional 891,814 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,945,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,165,000 after buying an additional 112,464 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VVV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $32.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.50. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $32.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

