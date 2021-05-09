Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 1,783 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Edison International by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,004,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,598,000 after buying an additional 1,289,496 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Edison International by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,038,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $504,982,000 after buying an additional 2,179,720 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Edison International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,208,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,855,000 after buying an additional 50,785 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,054,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Edison International by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,876,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,540,000 after buying an additional 690,464 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

EIX stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Edison International has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.00.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.