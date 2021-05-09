Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 467 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $470,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $105.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of -294.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.68 and a 200 day moving average of $83.18. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $105.98.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

