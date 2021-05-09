Regentatlantic Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 13.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 75,057 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHI opened at $90.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.93. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.82 and a 1 year high of $90.58.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

