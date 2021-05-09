Regentatlantic Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth $116,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 40.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $90.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.01. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $68.76 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

SAIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.