Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $797,000 Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,219 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total transaction of $2,102,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total transaction of $54,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock worth $14,784,421 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $358.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 148.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $378.82 and its 200 day moving average is $368.12. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.94.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

