Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.330-3.430 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Regency Centers also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.33-3.43 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ REG traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,361. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $66.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 242.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

REG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Regency Centers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.73.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

