Refereum Trading 15% Lower This Week (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Refereum coin can now be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Refereum has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $85.19 million and $50,467.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Refereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00088220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00065982 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.74 or 0.00104046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.88 or 0.00784341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,268.10 or 0.09024250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Refereum Profile

RFR is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.