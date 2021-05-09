Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Red River Bancshares were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Red River Bancshares by 701.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,905 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Red River Bancshares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Red River Bancshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Red River Bancshares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in Red River Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Red River Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of RRBI stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $65.07. The stock has a market cap of $399.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average is $52.22.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 28.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.02%.

In other news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $61,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,150 shares of company stock worth $473,576. 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

