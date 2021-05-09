Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ready Capital had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.15%.

Shares of NYSE:RC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $786.04 million, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ready Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.39.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

