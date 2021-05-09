RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to report sales of $75.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.80 million. RE/MAX reported sales of $52.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full-year sales of $304.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $302.06 million to $306.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $311.72 million, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $320.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Compass Point lowered RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.33. 113,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. RE/MAX has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $674.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which operates through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate franchise services. Its brands include RE/MAX real estate brokerage services and Motto Mortgage brokerage franchises. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other.

