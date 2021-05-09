Raze Network (RAZE) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.02 Million

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Raze Network has a market cap of $17.57 million and $1.02 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00002013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raze Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00068380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.75 or 0.00247262 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $701.67 or 0.01215368 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00030613 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.78 or 0.00775607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,633.54 or 0.99827387 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,120,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.