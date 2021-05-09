Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Now Covered by Redburn Partners

Research analysts at Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Langenberg & Company raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.79.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $85.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $85.93. The company has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

