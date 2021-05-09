Raymond Oppel Sells 6,500 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $717,665.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $116.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $50.18 and a 1-year high of $117.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTH. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

