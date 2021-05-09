Raymond James Upgrades ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Strong-Buy

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $80.00. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.28. The firm has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a PE ratio of -50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

