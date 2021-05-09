Raymond James Reiterates “$2.00” Price Target for New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NGD. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Gold from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC downgraded shares of New Gold from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. New Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.81.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. New Gold has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in New Gold by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 743,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 413,400 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New Gold by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 85,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in New Gold by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 550,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 247,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in New Gold by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in New Gold by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 205,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

