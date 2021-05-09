Raymond James Raises Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $200.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $187.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.08.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $172.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,078.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.54. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $108.78 and a 1-year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,733,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

