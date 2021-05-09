Raymond James Raises Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $140.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OSK. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.80.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK stock opened at $133.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $55.33 and a 1-year high of $134.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,741 shares of company stock worth $4,995,915 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,527.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,562 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,328,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,680,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,545,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.