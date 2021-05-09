Raymond James Lowers Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $205.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Raymond James from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.56.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $168.44 on Friday. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $105.49 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.06, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.69.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $65,724,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Paylocity by 1,002.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,625,000 after purchasing an additional 121,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paylocity by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,565,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,201,000 after purchasing an additional 99,655 shares during the period. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Paylocity by 729,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 72,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 72,950 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Paylocity by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 368,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,785,000 after purchasing an additional 69,850 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.