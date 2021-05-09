Raymond James Increases Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target to C$18.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s previous close.

MRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Martinrea International from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Martinrea International from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC increased their price target on Martinrea International from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martinrea International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.14.

Shares of TSE:MRE opened at C$13.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of C$7.05 and a twelve month high of C$16.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.38.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 2.5199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer purchased 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$161,694.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,255,500.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

