Raymond James Boosts Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$4.25

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TVE. Cormark raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. ATB Capital raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Tamarack Valley Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.23.

TSE:TVE opened at C$2.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.65. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.68 and a 52 week high of C$2.83. The company has a market cap of C$787.55 million and a PE ratio of -1.86.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$64.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Floyd Ray Price sold 11,395 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total transaction of C$25,296.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$349,063.92.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

