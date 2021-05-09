Raymond James Boosts STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Price Target to $37.00

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.11.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $36.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. STAG Industrial has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 78.80%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Surevest LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $10,414,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $42,574,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

