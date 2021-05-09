Raymond James Boosts Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Price Target to $22.00

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $21.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.87%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

