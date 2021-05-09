Raymond James Boosts Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$148.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$146.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$165.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$156.67.

EQB stock opened at C$146.43 on Thursday. Equitable Group has a 52 week low of C$51.48 and a 52 week high of C$148.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$128.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$111.70.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.45 by C$0.53. The company had revenue of C$151.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$138.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Group will post 16.5400007 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

In other news, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.92, for a total value of C$141,920.00. Also, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.00, for a total transaction of C$257,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$395,824. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,206 shares of company stock valued at $878,051.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

