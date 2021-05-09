Raven Protocol Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $24,928.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00068072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.97 or 0.00249141 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $709.96 or 0.01237157 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003643 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00031161 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $452.62 or 0.00788718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,320.52 or 0.99885199 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,421,302,193 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.