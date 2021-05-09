Rate3 Trading Down 2.5% This Week (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Rate3 has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $224,188.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Rate3 coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00082402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00021389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00062495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.58 or 0.00793970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00103735 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,614.12 or 0.09512740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00044049 BTC.

About Rate3

RTE is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

