Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $121.7-$123.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.23 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.030-0.040 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RPD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Rapid7 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.10.

Shares of RPD traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.21. 1,083,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,943. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $44.23 and a 1 year high of $94.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.45 and its 200-day moving average is $79.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $887,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $39,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,938 shares of company stock worth $1,006,985. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

