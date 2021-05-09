Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on METC. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:METC opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $179.13 million, a P/E ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $51.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of METC. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 228.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 33,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 370,289 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

