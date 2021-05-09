RADA Electronic Industries (RADA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect RADA Electronic Industries to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.28 million for the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%. On average, analysts expect RADA Electronic Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:RADA opened at $12.62 on Friday. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $618.82 million, a P/E ratio of 210.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52.
RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
