RADA Electronic Industries (RADA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect RADA Electronic Industries to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.28 million for the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%. On average, analysts expect RADA Electronic Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA opened at $12.62 on Friday. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $618.82 million, a P/E ratio of 210.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

