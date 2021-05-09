Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Quidel from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Quidel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $120.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.05. Quidel has a twelve month low of $104.40 and a twelve month high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The company had revenue of $809.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Quidel will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $1,006,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,270 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,445. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,773,000 after buying an additional 67,421 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 0.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

