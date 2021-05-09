Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.07

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.07 and traded as low as C$1.97. Questor Technology shares last traded at C$1.97, with a volume of 7,826 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Questor Technology from C$1.85 to C$2.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.00 million and a P/E ratio of -28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a current ratio of 12.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.26.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$2.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Questor Technology Company Profile (CVE:QST)

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

