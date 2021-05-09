Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

NYSE:DGX opened at $138.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $103.26 and a 1-year high of $140.64.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,701 shares of company stock worth $6,967,079. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

