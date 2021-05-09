Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,185,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 58,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.91% of Quest Diagnostics worth $152,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

NYSE DGX opened at $138.95 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $103.26 and a one year high of $140.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Insiders sold 51,701 shares of company stock valued at $6,967,079 in the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.