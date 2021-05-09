Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Given New $70.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $56.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.85 and a 200 day moving average of $58.04. Quanterix has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanterix will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $97,286.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $336,977.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,595. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Quanterix by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Quanterix by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Quanterix by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Quanterix by 30.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

