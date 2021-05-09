Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Qualys were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,054,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,484,000 after buying an additional 408,817 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 848,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,446,000 after buying an additional 377,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,546,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 493,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,181,000 after buying an additional 207,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,809,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.78.

QLYS stock opened at $97.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $148.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.81.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.59 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

