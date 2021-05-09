Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $223.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $223.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.70.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $184.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $93.31 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,801,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 251.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,904,000 after acquiring an additional 437,614 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,631,000 after acquiring an additional 358,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.