Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Vericel Co. Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Vericel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist upped their target price on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

VCEL opened at $52.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,265,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.83. Vericel has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $64.89.

In other Vericel news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,040,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,535,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,924 shares of company stock worth $5,282,094. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vericel by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vericel by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Vericel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

