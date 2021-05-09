Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCBI) Decreased by Analyst

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCBI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Orange County Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.84. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orange County Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday.

OCBI stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. Orange County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $27.96.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.44.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments. It accepts checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, custodial accounts, certificates of deposit, and remote deposits. The company also offers personal and business, and home equity loans; power lines of credit; and fixed rate, jumbo, and residential mortgages, as well as letters of credit.

