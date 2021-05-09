Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for GCP Applied Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GCP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of GCP stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average is $24.72. GCP Applied Technologies has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,347,000 after acquiring an additional 285,990 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 31.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 41.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,391,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,234,000 after acquiring an additional 987,258 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

