Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Cut by Analyst

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CVS Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.94. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

CVS Health stock opened at $85.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.53 and its 200-day moving average is $71.16. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 588,797 shares of company stock valued at $44,310,483. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

