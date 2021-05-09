Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) PT Raised to $131.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $129.00 to $131.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

QTWO stock opened at $97.44 on Friday. Q2 has a 1 year low of $75.67 and a 1 year high of $148.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.91.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $108.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.21 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $897,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,622,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Price sold 1,155 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $129,822.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,467.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,211 shares of company stock worth $19,348,503. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

