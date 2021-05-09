Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) PT Raised to $105.00 at Morgan Stanley

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on QTWO. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Gabelli raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Q2 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

QTWO opened at $97.44 on Friday. Q2 has a 12 month low of $75.67 and a 12 month high of $148.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.91.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $108.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.21 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $897,559.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,622,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Price sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $129,822.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,467.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,211 shares of company stock worth $19,348,503. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter worth $220,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

