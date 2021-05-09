Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Masonite International Co. Raised by Wedbush (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Masonite International in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.51. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Masonite International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.25.

DOOR opened at $129.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 1.76. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $52.26 and a 12-month high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $285,625.00. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

