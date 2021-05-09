Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Inspire Medical Systems in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.51). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.09.

NYSE:INSP opened at $194.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.01 and a 200-day moving average of $199.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.88 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

