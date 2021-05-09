Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Cut by Oppenheimer

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.83%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Shares of TCPC opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $835.89 million, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.41. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $15.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $473,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 34,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 50,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 30,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.53%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

